AP High Court Weighs Knife Attack Accused’s Bail Today

DC Correspondent
22 Jan 2024 7:54 PM GMT
AP High Court Weighs Knife Attack Accused’s Bail Today
Andhra Pradesh High Court (DC)

Vijayawada: J. Srinivasa Rao, accused of attempting to knife then-opposition leader and current Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, faces a crucial hearing Tuesday as the Andhra Pradesh High Court considers his bail plea.

Rao's advocate, Paleti Mahesh, filed the petition citing Rao's five-year detention and the hunger strike by his mother and brother demanding Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's appearance in the trial court.

Rao's family's desperate hunger strike adds a tragic dimension to the case, highlighting their need for answers and a resolution to Rao's legal limbo.

Recognising the urgency, the High Court admitted the petition for Tuesday's hearing before Justice U. Durgaprasad.

