AP HC Lifts Stay on Movie Rajadhani Files

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed release of “Rajadhani Files”. The movie is said to be critical of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plans of having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

The High Court had on Thursday issued an interim stay order, stopping the release of Rajadhani Files. On Friday, after going through the records submitted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the court refused to further stay the movie.

Justice N. Jayasurya, who had ordered the interim stay on Thursday, lifted the same on Friday, thereby allowing the screening of the movie in theatres.

Earlier, while granting interim stay, the judge had said it should be examined whether the certificate of movie’s release had been issued by CBFC after the board and revising committee had duly examined the movie and stated the reasons for release of the movie under the rules of the Cinematography Act, 1952.

On the court's direction, CBFC regional officer and presiding officer of the revising committee produced all records on Friday, before Justice Jayasurya lifted his stay.

MLC and YSR Congress general secretary Lella Appi Reddy had filed a petition seeking a stay on the movie by contending that it was defamatory and against the AP Chief Minister and other leaders over the proposal of three capitals, a matter which is sub-judice.

With Friday’s verdict, Rajadhani Files has been cleared for screening in theatres.