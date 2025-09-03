Allahabad HC Reserves Verdict on Plea Seeking FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict over a special court's order directing a magisterial court to consider the plea for FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for a statement he made in the US.Justice Sameer Jain acting on Gandhi's criminal revision said the special court's order will be kept in abeyance.

One Nageshwar Mishra from Varanasi sought the magisterial court to direct the police to register an FIR against Gandhi, saying during an event in September 2024, Gandhi allegedly said the environment in India was not good for Sikhs. Mishra alleged his statement was provocative and divisive.

The magisterial court, however, rejected the plea on November 28 last year and said the speech was made in the US and therefore the issue was beyond its jurisdiction. Mishra subsequently challenged the order before a revisional court which on July 21 allowed it and directed the magisterial court to hear the matter afresh.

He tried to get an FIR registered against Gandhi in Sarnath police station, Varanasi but failed. Gandhi moved the high court and his counsel argued that the order of the Varanasi court was wrong, illegal and without jurisdiction.