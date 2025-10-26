Kurnool: Forensic Report Confirms Biker was Drunk

Kurnool: In a major twist in the Vemuri Kaveri bus accident case, it has been confirmed that the biker involved in the incident, Siva Sankar, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil stated that the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) at Mangalagiri detected traces of alcohol in Siva Sankar’s viscera samples.

According to the investigation, Siva Sankar, who was riding the motorcycle with his friend Yerriswamy, lost control and hit the divider on the national highway while driving in an intoxicated state.

In a related development, pillion rider Yerriswamy filed a complaint at the Ulindakonda police station. Based on his statement, the police registered a case under Sections 281, 125(A), and 106(1) of the BNS.

Yerriswamy stated that the accident occurred due to Siva Sankar’s negligence while driving drunk. “When the bike hit the divider, both of us fell off. Siva Sankar died on the spot. I tried to move his body aside, but during that time, another vehicle hit our bike, pushing it onto the middle of the road. Later, the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus ran over the bike, which led to the fire and the tragic accident,” he explained.

Ulindakonda Sub-Inspector Dhanunjaya confirmed that they received the complaint from Yerriswamy, which helped establish the circumstances of the incident and Siva Sankar’s condition at the time of the accident.