Kulgam Encounter: Militant Killed, 3 Soldiers Hurt

Srinagar: In an ongoing encounter in the Gudar forest area of Kashmir Valley's southers Kulgam district, one militant was killed, and three Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were injured.

The operation, codenamed Op Guddar, began Monday dawn following intelligence about militant presence, involving the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group, and CRPF.

The Army said the firefight started when troops, observing suspicious movement, were fired upon by terrorists, leading to a fierce exchange.

The injured personnel have been evacuated for treatment, and the operation continues as security forces engage remaining militants. Further details are awaited.