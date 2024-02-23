Uniting Minds for Advancements in Neuroscience

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University, in collaboration with Paris Brain Institute and Sorbonne University, France, initiated a three-day joint meeting on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL) focusing on their applications in neuroscience and related disorders. This meeting, sponsored by DST-CEFIPRA, aimed to promote collaboration and knowledge exchange between Indian and French experts in the field and emphasized on the need for a holistic approach, combining traditional methods with AI and ML, to address mental health challenges effectively.

The meeting commenced with an introduction by Prof. Daniel Racoceanu, Group Leader, Paris Brain Institute, Sorbonne University, France, and a brief speech by Dr. Alexandre Escargueil, Head of Biomedical Research, Sorbonne University, France. Prof. Jagannatha Rao, Pro-Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, welcomed the esteemed guests, and Er. K. Satyanarayana, President, KL Deemed to be University, delivered the inaugural speech. The first day of the meeting included sessions on understanding brain diseases through biomarkers and a round-table discussion on biomarkers for better understanding brain disorders. Notable panel members included Dr. B. Vengamma, Vice-Chancellor of SDUAHER, Prof. JKR Sastry from KL Deemed to be University, and Dr. Alex Rebello from AIIMS.

Speaking on the occasion, Er. K. Satyanarayana, President, KL Deemed to be University, said, “Through collaborative initiatives like the India-France meeting on AI, ML, and DL in neuroscience, we strive to build bridges between nations, advocating a collective pursuit of knowledge. By bringing together the brightest minds from India and France, we aim to unlock new frontiers in understanding brain disorders, paving the way for innovative solutions that transcend borders and benefit humanity as a whole."

On the second day, Prof Jean-Marie BONNY from INRNAE, Clermont, Ferrand, France, Dr. Govindaraju from JNCASR, Bangalore, and Dr. K. Srinivas Prasad from BITS, Hyderabad, addressed challenges in brain disorders. This was followed by a round-table discussion on future challenges in brain disorders chaired by Prof. P. Nagabhushan, Dr. Vishal India from VIMHANS, and Prof. Suryakanth from KL Deemed to be University. The meeting covered topics such as therapeutics, deep brain stimulation, and explainable AI in brain disorders. Sessions were facilitated by experts like Dr. Hanuma Srinivas Reddy, Brinda Neurocare Institute, Guntur, Dr. Praveen Kumar from NIMS, Hyderabad, and Dr. Ravi Yadav from NIMHANS, Bangalore.

One of the participants of the meeting expressed, “I am inspired by the depth of knowledge and collaborative spirit at the meeting. The fusion of diverse perspectives from experts at KL Deemed to be University and Sorbonne University promises advancements in neuroscience through AI, ML, and DL.”

The event concluded with a discussion on the future of Indo-French research and the concrete means of collaboration to establish an International Centre for AI in Medicine. The meeting saw active participation from researchers, clinicians, academicians, faculty, staff, and students, contributing to a vibrant exchange of ideas and knowledge in the fields of neuroscience and artificial intelligence.