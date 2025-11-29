 Top
29 Nov 2025 8:14 PM IST

The multistarrer will go on floors early next year

KJo To Helm Kartik In An Intense Love Story
Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar.
After collaborating on Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and the Naagzilla franchise, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are once again gearing up for what promises to be their most exciting project yet. Karan is all set to direct Kartik in a multistarrer that will go on floors early next year.
“Karan has already locked the actor for the film he will direct next after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,” a source reveals. The film is said to be an intense love story featuring several top-tier stars.
