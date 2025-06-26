Kishan Reddy Reviews Arrangements For Shah's Visit

NIZAMABAD: Ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Nizamabad on June 29, BJP state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy toured the city on Thursday to review arrangements and meet with local party leaders. He was accompanied by MP Arvind Dharmapuri, MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, National Turmeric Board chairman Palle Ganga Reddy, and BJP district president K. Dinesh Kumar.

Kishan Reddy inaugurated the “Emergency Days” exhibition at the BJP district office and held discussions with senior party members. He then visited the National Turmeric Board office in Vinayaknagar before inspecting the venue and facilities for the upcoming Rythu Sammelanam at the Government Polytechnic College grounds.

In preparation for Amit Shah’s visit, the police have implemented heightened security measures, regulating vehicular traffic around Pragathinagar, Vinayaknagar, Kanteshwar, and other key areas. Farmers and residents gathered to greet Kishan Reddy, while MP Arvind Dharmapuri is coordinating outreach to ensure strong participation at Sunday’s Rythu Sammelanam.

“It’s a great thing that the Central government has decided to set up the national headquarters of turmeric board in Nizamabad as the centre for activities across the country. The governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, as well as some other states, requested the Centre to set up a national headquarters in their states, but it has been granted to Nizamabad,” he said.

“The establishment of a turmeric board in Nizamabad district is a gift to farmers on behalf of the Prime Minister. The appointment of a farmer from Nizamabad as the Chairman of the board is commendable. The board office will be inaugurated by Amit Shah on June 29. He will unveil the board logo and address farmers,” Kishan Reddy added.

The Union coal minister noted that turmeric, long revered in Hindu tradition for its purity, is used in rituals, scientific applications, and health remedies dating back to Vedic times. He explained that the Central government’s establishment of the National Turmeric Board aims to spotlight and support the livelihoods of turmeric farmers. To ensure every grower benefits, he urged all farmers to work together in a coordinated effort under the Board’s guidance.