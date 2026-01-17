Kiccha Sudeep’s Mark OTT Release Date

Kichcha Sudeep’s recent release, Mark, is gearing up for its digital debut. Directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, the film opened to mixed reviews but managed to do decent business at the box office.



Having completed its theatrical run, Mark will begin streaming on JioHotstar starting January 23. To reach a wider audience, the film will be available in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.



The movie features an ensemble cast including Telugu actor Naveen Chandra, Dasara fame Shine Tom Chacko, Vikranth, Roshni Prakash, Guru Somasundaram, and Kollywood comedian Yogi Babu in key roles. Produced by Satya Jyothi Films and Kichcha Creations, the film features a musical score composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

