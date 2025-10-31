Kerala to Become First Extreme Poverty-Free State on November 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that the state is on its way to becoming an 'extreme poverty-free state,' a feat achieved by only a few regions in the world.

The chief minister described it as a milestone every progressive society aspires to reach. Beyond the statistics, this declaration signifies that every resident in Kerala now has access to food, shelter, and free medical care. He called it a proud and humane achievement for Malayalis worldwide. "November 1 marks 69 years since Kerala's formation. Despite being a small state by area, we have achieved global recognition for many accomplishments," he said.

Pinarayi highlighted that eradicating extreme poverty was a key decision made during the first cabinet meeting of the Left Democratic Front government in 2021. Within two months of taking office, the process began, identifying 1,03,099 individuals from 64,006 families across 1,032 local bodies who faced issues related to food, health, shelter, and income. These families are now being lifted out of extreme poverty, he said.

The Extreme Poverty Eradication Mission is more than just a welfare scheme offering financial aid; it is a broad-based movement aimed at eliminating poverty in all its forms. Rather than defining poverty solely by income, Kerala identified 64,006 of the most vulnerable families using various social and health criteria like hunger, illness, housing, and employment. Tailored microplans were created for each family, addressing their specific needs. These plans included provisions for food, healthcare, safe housing, and livelihood measures to ensure a stable income.

This initiative to include the most marginalized individuals—those previously excluded from social security systems—forms the cornerstone of New Kerala’s humane and inclusive development vision. This historic accomplishment was made possible through the collective efforts of government departments, local self-governments, and volunteers. The state government’s commitment to improving the lives of all its citizens is evident in this success.

The chief minister said the eradication of extreme poverty is part of the ongoing journey of building New Kerala, a process that has been underway for over a decade. Significant strides in social development have been achieved through major initiatives in education, health, housing, and infrastructure.

He said the Public Education Protection Mission elevated public schools to world-class standards. The Aardram project ensured comprehensive healthcare by upgrading primary health centers to family health centers and medical colleges. Efforts were made to revive paddy fields and water bodies, while the Haritha Keralam project focused on restoring the state’s greenery.

Life Mission has turned the dream of owning a home into reality for lakhs of families. It has achieved a pace in housing construction unmatched by any other state in the country. Initiated during the last LDF government, Life Mission has grown into a globally recognized housing project, delivering remarkable achievements. Around five lakh houses have been completed, and construction of another one and a half lakh homes is currently underway.