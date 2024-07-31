Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Central government for engaging in a blame game following the massive tragedy in Wayanad district that claimed the lives of over 200 people.





Vijayan was addressing media queries about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament, where he claimed that the Centre had provided an advance warning, which the state government ignored and failed to implement the necessary safety measures.

The Union Minister was referring to the alert issued by the Meteorological Department. "In Kerala, we take all weather forecasts and warnings seriously and act on them accordingly," Vijayan stated.





"I do not wish to engage in a blame game at this juncture. This is not the time to shift blame onto others," he stated. Since the union minister has raised a question regarding the actions taken by the Kerala government upon receiving the advance warning, it warrants a response to inform the public of the facts.

At that time, the IMD had only issued an orange alert for the areas affected by the disaster. The IMD's forecast predicted rainfall between 115 mm to 204 mm. However, the actual rainfall was 200 mm in the first 24 hours and 372 mm in the subsequent 24 hours, totaling 572 mm within 48 hours, which was significantly higher than the forecasted amount, he said.





The chief minister said the IMD did not issue a red alert for the disaster-affected area before the landslide occurred. A red alert was only declared at 6 am on the day of the catastrophic event, July 30. The Geological Survey of India had established a landslide warning system in Wayanad, and for July 30, they had issued a green alert, indicating the possibility of a low-intensity landslide. However, by that time, heavy rainfall had already triggered a series of landslides, resulting in extensive devastation in the area.

Furthermore, the IMD did not issue an orange alert from July 23 to July 28. It was only on the afternoon of July 29 that an orange alert was issued, and a red alert was not sounded until 6 am after the landslide had occurred, Pinarayi Vijayan added.





He said the Central Water Commission, operating under the central government, is the agency responsible for issuing flood warnings. There were no CWC warnings for the Iruvazhinji and Chaliyar rivers from July 23 to July 29. “These are the facts. "What the home minister stated in Parliament was not based on facts," the chief minister said.

Contrary to the home minister's claims about sending NDRF teams, the chief minister stated that Kerala had requested nine teams well in advance of the monsoon. One of the teams was deployed in Wayanad.





He said the district authorities in Wayanad issued warnings prior to the landslides, and residents in red zones were relocated to safer areas. This pre-emptive action significantly reduced the potential number of casualties.

The chief minister said the epicenter of the landslide was approximately 6 to 7 kilometers from where the disaster occurred. The event was unexpected, and without prior warning, a large-scale evacuation would not have been feasible.



Instead of engaging in a blame game, the Central Government should collaborate with the state to address the challenges posed by climate change. The increased intensity of heavy rainfall is a direct consequence of climate change, and such phenomena require thorough research and effective management rather than attributing fault to others, he said.



The Chief Minister announced that an all-party meeting is scheduled at the Wayanad Collectorate on August 1 at 11 am.