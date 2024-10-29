 Top
Kerala: 154 injured, 8 seriously, in fireworks accident at temple festival

Kerala
PTI
29 Oct 2024 1:35 AM GMT
People at the site of a fireworks accident that took place during a temple festival near Neeleswaram, in Kasargod, late Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.. (PTI Photo)
Kasaragod (Kerala): Over 150 people were injured, including eight seriously, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram here late Monday, police said.

The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru, they said.

It is suspected that the accident occurred when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. The accident occurred around midnight, they said.

Top district administration officials, including the collector and the district police chief, have reached the spot.


( Source : PTI )
