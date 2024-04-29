Top
Home » Nation

Kejriwal's wife Sunita given permission for meeting him in Tihar jail: AAP

Nation
PTI
29 April 2024 7:12 AM GMT
Kejriwals wife Sunita given permission for meeting him in Tihar jail: AAP
x
Sunita Kejriwal (PTI/File Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has been granted permission by the Tihar jail administration to meet him and will visit him later today, the AAP said on Monday. "Sunita Kejriwal will be meeting the chief minister at 12.30 pm. She will be accompanied by Delhi cabinet minister Atishi during the meeting," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

On Sunday, the AAP had said that the jail authorities had denied her permission to meet the chief minister, a charge refuted by the prison authorities.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal on Tuesday.
( Source : PTI )
Arvind Kejriwal AAP Atishi Bhagwant Mann 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X