Kavitha Film Directed by Congress: Bandi

Karimnagar: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged that the Congress is directing a political movie titled “Char Patta” with Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the lead role under the Kalvakuntla Arts Creations banner to divert the attention of people from unfulfilled poll promises. He said this while taking part in developmental activities here in Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay said fire victims from Vaddera community in Prashant Nagar of Karimnagar city received 13 drilling machines for their livelihood as part of earlier relief efforts. Various development projects including roads and drainage are underway across Gangadhara mandal in Choppadandi constituency along with a high-level bridge in Rajanna Sircilla district. The farmers of the state lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent MSP hike for 14 kharif crops and giving subsidies on urea.

The minister alleged the Congress government is harassing farmers by not even providing tarpaulins when their harvested crops were getting wet at the purchasing centres. “It robbed the farmers by cutting 10 kg per quintal in the name of wastage. The government promised to give bonuses but did not give single paise till date. The farmers alleged that they did not get the money for the paddy that was purchased by the government. Like the BRS government, Congress is also cheating the farmers,” he alleged.

“Leaving everything to the wind, the Congress is doing time-pass politics for the past 18 months. When people are discussing six guarantees, the Congress is bringing up some issues to divert attention. It promised to send Chandrashekar Rao’s family to jail on corruption charges in the Kaleshwaram project, drugs, phone tapping, farm house, formula e-race and deviation. Except handing over the bags to Delhi, Congress can’t do anything,” he added.

“In the Char Patta movie, the Congress portrayed Chandrasekhar Rao as a joker. Do people get any benefit from the Kavitha episode? A conspiracy is done in the name of chit-chat to divert attention of people from six guarantees,” he pointed out.

“In the past, when large number of BRS MLAs got in touch with the BJP, Chandrashekar Rao conducted a meeting with them and cheated them with mesmerising words saying that BRS is going to form alliance with BJP and he is going to be a Union minister only to prevent MLAs from joining the BJP,” Sanjay revealed

“BRS means family party and the most corrupt party. It even tried to join the BJP to protect Kavitha from being arrested in a liquor case. But they forgot that the BJP will not let in such a party and never encourage family parties. Knowing these facts, under the direction of the Congress, they are running a Char Patta movie, but people are fully aware of their cheap politics,” he said.

“People are feeling sad after seeing false promises by the Congress and the BRS. Both parties got a chance but failed to reach expectations of people who must now decide to give a chance to BJP,” he added.