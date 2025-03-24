Kathua clash: J&K politicians differ on how to tackle unceasing terror activities

SRINAGAR: Even as the security forces continue to act tough against the separatist militants and their supporting highly trained foreign mercenaries in Jammu and Kashmir, the local politicians differ on how to tackle the unceasing terror activities in the Himalayan region.

In the backdrop of the ongoing cordon-and-search operation underway in the Sanyal woods of frontier Kathua district to track down a group of militants by the security forces, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday asserted that militancy and violence cannot be ended in J&K without the support of its people. He, however, pledged his government’s outright cooperation to the Centre in its efforts to ensure J&K remains peaceful.

Pertinently, J&K being a Union territory, the police, and law and order subjects are directly controlled by the Centre through the Lieutenant Governor.

Mr. Abdullah, while responding to a question on the Sanyal situation, told reporters in Jammu, “Such things have happened in the past as well and as far as my information is concerned, no contact was established (with terrorists). The search and cordon operation launched based on suspicious movement is going on and let us see how the situation develops.”

Elaborating on the issue, he said, “Though it (security) is directly not our responsibility, I am repeatedly saying that militancy cannot be finished without the support of the people. The elected government is making attempts and is supporting (Lt. Governor) to keep the situation under control and maintain peace.”

On Sunday evening, a group of local women had alerted the authorities about the presence of five armed men in the woods of Sanyal, located about five kilometres from the International Border (IB) with Pakistan. The security forces quickly launched a cordon-and-search operation, and a report had said that a brief exchange of fire between the two sides took place at around 6 pm, leaving a 7-year-old girl from Bihar injured.

The police had while confirming a firing incident took place as the operation was in progress, said that J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat himself was overseeing the operation and that the authorities in Punjab were alerted about the possibility of the militants trying to escape into the neighbouring state. A police officer had told this newspaper, “We understand it is a group of terrorists which might have sneaked in the Hiranagar sector of the IB from the Pakistani side overnight.”

The Chief Minister also pointed to the operation being underway in an area falling in proximity of the border with Pakistan and said that it was possible that they had come from across the IB. He, however, also said, “Making any statement on this right away will be premature. Let us see how the situation develops” Replying to a question, he said that terror incidents are happening not only in Kathua but some other areas of the Jammu region as well including Poonch and Rajouri and the aim of those involved in these is to disturb peace.

While the Chief Minister apparently does not see these incidents as being unusual yet a matter of concern, the Congress on Monday alleged that militancy and violence are on the rise in J&K despite the Centre’s claims of restoring peace in the Union territory post-August 2019. “It is astonishing that militancy is on the rise in the Jammu region. It is a matter of concern. The terror incidents have increased in Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar and Samba districts over the last two years,” AICC general secretary and former minister Ghulam Ahmed Mir told reporters outside the J&K Assembly which is currently in its budget session in Jammu.

Questioning the BJP and Central government’s claim that the security situation in J&K improved considerably after the abrogation of Article 370, Mr. Mir said that the recent terror incidents expose the failure of security agencies. “We have big security experts in the country. Those who monitor the situation in J&K should be questioned as to what is happening,” he said.

The Congress leader also pointed to the security in J&K being directly looked after by the Centre and the Omar Abdullah government having no say in this matter. He said, “We have an elected government here, but it does not have control over the security and law and order machinery. The law and order are in the hands of the Union home ministry and Lieutenant Governor.” He condemned the “failure” of the security agencies in tackling the situation.

However, the BJP has while defending the security establishment squarely blamed Pakistan for the recent terror incidents in J&K and said that the neighbouring country continues to push in terrorists to disturb peace in the Union territory. Sunil Sharma, the Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly, told reporters. “On one hand, Pakistan itself is engulfed in the flames of terrorism within its own land, and on the other, it continues its efforts to send terrorists into India through infiltration.” He added, “The security forces are making relentless efforts to crush terrorism, but Pakistan is not stopping from doing the mischief”

While referring to the Sanyal situation, Mr. Sharma said, “I believe it has dug a trench for itself.” He regretted that some MLAs still propose talks with the neighbouring country. He said, “It is unfortunate that some legislators here, especially since the National Conference government has come to power, repeatedly propose dialogue with Pakistan. Sometimes they advocate talks, and at other times, they indirectly support Pakistan in different ways. Such elements encourage Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to an increase in such incidents.”

The BJP leader also said, “However, the more Pakistan tries to send terrorists here, the stronger our security forces’ response will be to bury that terrorism once and for all.”