BENGALURU: Two carcasses of wild elephants-a cow elephant and his calf were found dead at a coffee plantation in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district on Sunday while the death is said to have occurred on Saturday owing to electrocution caused by a snapped electric wire passing through the plantation.

It is said the electric wire got snapped owing to the region receiving heavy rainfall followed by gusty winds for a couple of days. The elephants stepped on the snapped live wire causing the deaths. The incident took place at a coffee plantation in Guddebetta of Sakleshpur. Forest and police rushed to the spot and investigations are underway.