Karnataka State Law University Confers Honorary Doctorate On Andhra Guv

Amaravati: The Karnataka State Law University on Wednesday conferred an honorary doctorate on Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. The governor was awarded the honorary Doctor of Laws degree during the university's seventh convocation held at the Farmers' Knowledge Centre, University of Agricultural Sciences, in Dharwad.

"The Karnataka State Law University conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws on S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh," said a press release.

Karnataka Governor and KSLU Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot presented the academic honour to Nazeer.

The event was also attended by Minister for Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation H K Patil, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of the university, among others.

In his address, Nazeer thanked the Karnataka State Law University for conferring on him the Doctor of Laws degree, the release added.