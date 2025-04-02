Karnataka: KSDL Posts Net Profit of Rs 416 crore

Bengaluru: A State government enterprise, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) achieved a record-high transactions worth Rs 1,788 crore while generating a net profit of Rs 416 crore for 2024-25, stated a joint statement by Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries MB Patil and KSDL Chairman CS Nadagouda.

With the record-high transactions, the joint statement released in Bengaluru on Wednesday stated in 2023-24, KSDL sold 37,916 tonnes of products valued at Rs 1,570 crore and achieved a net profit of Rs 362 crore. With the high net profit, KSDL paid a dividend of Rs 108 crore to the State Government the previous year and KSDL which was ranked 21st in terms of the highest dividend paid to the Government, now jumped to 3rd position.

Elaborating on the profit making enterprise of KSDL, the joint statement stated KSDL set an all-time record in terms of production, sales and profit for 2024-25. Additionally, last year, products worth Rs 23.3 crore were exported. The KSDL offers 19 quality products such as bathing soaps, handwash, shower gel, drinking water and incense sticks among others.

Patil and Nadagouda stated steps have been initiated to expand the market through incorporation of e-commerce and modern business models. KSDL set its foot in divisions across Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Kolkata and Odisha.

A new KSDL unit will be set-up in Vijayapura with an investment of Rs 250 crore. The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) allocated 50n acres for the proposed new unit of KSDL.

Meanwhile, KSDL Managing Director P.K.M. Prashanth stated KSDL witnessed increased profitability in the last two years due to transparency, efficiency, market expansion and quality maintenance measures.

In the previous year, Prashanth said KSDL’s soaps unit produced 36, 268 metric tonnes while the detergent unit accounted for 5, 788 metric tonnes and the cosmetics unit produced 1,089 metric tonnes.