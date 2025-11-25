Shivakumar Terms Power-Sharing Pact A Secret Affair of the Party

Bengaluru : While denying he made a claim with central leadership for the post of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday stated “It is a deal (power sharing between him and Chief Minister) which took place among 6 leaders. It is a secret affair (of the party) and I would not like to discuss it in public.” A couple of days back, younger brother of D.K. Shivakumar and former Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh revealed he is a witness to the power-sharing pact reached in May 2023.

“I have not asked central leaders to make me the Chief Minister or to decide on change of guard,” he stated, however, Shivakumar claimed “I am unaware of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge taking a final call on change of leadership in Karnataka (on Tuesday).”

It may be recalled here Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly on transfer of power in Bengaluru a couple of days back and sources said Kharge will hold discussion with Rahul Gandhi on the developments in Karnataka especially over change of guard to arrive at a decision. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated “Let high command take a decision on change of guard.”

As per the reported power-sharing pact reached in May 2023, Siddaramaiah will serve as Chief Minister for two-and-half years and the remaining term by D.K. Shivakumar. A couple of days back Siddaramaiah completed his term as Chief Minister as per the power-sharing pact.

Shivakumar told reporters “I believe in conscience” and stated “By my public statement (on power sharing), I do not wish to embarrass the party or weaken it.”

Stating he was happy over a statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to present the budget in 2026, Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah stated “He is an asset to the party and strived hard to build the party. He served as Chief Minister for seven-and-half years. Earlier served as Leader of Opposition and our focus is to win the 2028 Assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls in 2029.”

In New Delhi, Mallikarjun Khage told reporters “the matter cannot be discussed in public” and stated “a discussion will happen with Rahul Gandhi when a meeting takes place.”

On the change of guard in Karnataka, Minister of Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan stated the high command will soon take a call on a change of leadership.