Karnataka CM Change Temporarily Put on Hold

As the Congress grapples with infighting in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar insisted on Tuesday that “this is the year of change, but there is no question of leadership change.” While Delhi leaders remain tight-lipped, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, who has been meeting party functionaries and legislators, also indicated there would be no change of guard. Sources say the central leadership is opposed to replacing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at this time.Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, told reporters there has been no discussion of a leadership change and urged colleagues to strengthen Siddaramaiah’s government. He warned Ramanagara MLA H.A. Iqbal Hussain, who has publicly claimed Shivakumar should become chief minister, that he will be served a notice for indiscipline. Speculation has resurfaced after statements by Hussain and Magadi MLA H.C. Balakrishna suggesting Shivakumar could take over later this year.“Discipline is important,” Shivakumar said. “No one is in a hurry. 2028 is more important for us.” He added, “No one should address the press on this issue, whether Iqbal Hussain, B.R. Patil, Balakrishna, or anyone else. Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister, and our only focus is to strengthen him and his government.”Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking in Mysuru, also dismissed the rumours, declaring his government “as solid as a rock” for the full five-year term. Standing beside Shivakumar and holding his hand, he underscored their strong working relationship: “We are on good terms and don’t listen to outside noise.”Earlier, Surjewala, sent by the high command as a troubleshooter, ruled out any survey on leadership change. He said his meetings with MLAs and MPs aim purely to assess their constituency work and review the implementation of the five guarantee schemes. Surjewala added that any talk of change was “a figment of imagination” and urged unity.On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said decisions on state leadership rest with the high command and warned against unnecessary problems. Speculation about a power-sharing formula after May 2023’s Assembly results, under which Shivakumar would rotate in as CM, has not been officially confirmed.