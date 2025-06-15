Karnataka: BJP Demands 3-Day Emergency Session of Legislature

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA R. Ashoka on Sunday demanded a 3-day session of legislature to discuss the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium that occurred on June 4 which left 11 persons dead and about 50 injured.

However, he took exception to the State Government’s decision to constitute 3 separate investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department, Mageisterial Inquiry and One-Man Commission investigation by retired Justice John Michael Cunha.

“There have been 3 separate investigations being conducted into the stampede to conceal the truth," he alleged and stated “Over the investigations, as per discussions in the public, officials concerned have been made sacrificial lamb.”

The session would demonstrate the State Government’s commitment to the public and help implement appropriate measures based on lessons learned from the tragedy to avert such incidents in future, he said and stated the session should address a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the stampede, strengthening crowd control and safety measures at public events among others.

“There is a need for a comprehensive discussion on measures to prevent such incidents in future,” Ashoka expressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a letter.

LoP stated the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has caused anxiety and concern among the public and alleged lapses in administration besides attempts to shield influential individuals by the State Government have led to widespread doubts over the Government.