Kim Kardashian Lost Diamond at Ambani Wedding?

Season six of The Kardashians premiered on February 6, and the latest episode promises drama as Kim Kardashian experiences a meltdown after losing a diamond while attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai with her sister Khloé Kardashian. A new promo for The Kardashians Season 6, released on Tuesday, gives a sneak peek into Kim and Khloé’s glamorous trip to India.

The sisters are seen dressed in stunning traditional Indian outfits, exploring Mumbai, and walking the city streets in heels. However, the excitement soon turns chaotic when Kim realizes that she has lost a valuable diamond.

The excitement surrounding this episode began with a teaser shared by the Kardashians on their Instagram, setting the stage for a high-energy, star-studded adventure. The caption promised fans a thrilling ride: "Kim and Khloé take India in the new ep this Thursday on @hulu." In the short clip, the sisters are seen preparing for the wedding, both dressed to the nines in fabulous attire. However, as is often the case with the Kardashians, things don’t go as smoothly as planned. A particularly dramatic moment unfolds when Kim realizes that one of her precious diamonds is missing. She’s seen in a state of panic, exclaiming, “That’s a missing diamond! Omg, I have to pay for this.” Fans are in for a wild ride as the episode promises to be filled with both tension and laughter, giving viewers a unique glimpse into the world of the Kardashian-Jenner family at a celebrity wedding in India. The teaser alone has created a buzz, making this episode a must-watch for fans of the show.



