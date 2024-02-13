















Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy invited former CM and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao to the Assembly on Wednesday to discuss about the Medigadda barrage.

Addressing mediapersons at the Medigadda site, he said that it was clearly evident that the BRS government had resorted to corruption in the construction of the project after the engineer-in-chief of the project and the vigilance wing chief made the PowerPoint presentation. The BRS government spent around Rs 94,000 crore but could not provide irrigation water to as much number of acres while the projected ayacut of the project stood at 16 lakh acres.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has invited all the legislators in Telangana Assembly to visit the site, to understand the reasons behind sinking of piers in the structure. Accordingly, all the legislators left for Medigadda. The Chief Minister said that he was ready to arrange a chopper for the Opposition leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao to enable him visit the site. However, Rao was not there in the Assembly.

The bus which started off at the Assembly would reach Medigadda barrage in Manthani by 3 pm and all the MLAs would examine the structure and also view a PowerPoint presentation at the site for two hours.



At 5 pm, they would begin the return journey to Hyderabad.





Highlights



Telangana people’s funds were wasted for KCR’s Kaleshwaram project



According to the official figures, Kaleshwaram project, of which Medigadda barrage is a component, has failed to provide irrigation water to at least 97,000 acres even when Rs 97,000 crore was spent

KCR, who had claimed that he had designed and monitored the Kaleshwaram project, is not making any comments even when Medigadda has sunk

Medigadda is not fit at least for repairs. It has to be reconstructed completely, say National Dam Safety Authority officials.

The Medigadda visit by people’s representatives is an attempt to make the Telangana public know about the facts of Kaleshwaram project

KCR and other elected representatives were also invited for the visit.

Along with the BRS leaders, their secret ally BJP, also abstained from Medigadda visit.

The BJP leaders, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the lower-rung cadre, keep alleging that Kaleshwaram had turned into an ATM for KCR but had not joined the Congress leaders to visit the Medigadda barrage.

While all the political parties in Telangana are on one side, BJP and BRS are on the other side.

The Medigadda visit will reveal KCR’s poor administration of the state and lackadaisical execution of the Kaleshwaram project, during the BRS’ 9.5-year rule.

Telangana MLAs, MLCs will reach Medigadda in the next few minutes.