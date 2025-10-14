Kakinada SEZ Farmers’ Demand Fulfilled

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has announced that the government resolved a long-standing demand from the Kakinada farmers to re-register SEZ-acquired lands in the names of the original farmers. An order to this effect was issued on Tuesday.

“They would be exempted from stamp duty and registration fees,” Pawan Kalyan said, adding that he has fulfilled his election-time promise to farmers to ensure the return of lands acquired under the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to them.

The DCM said that the government has also decided to return 2,180 acres of SEZ award lands in Thondangi and Uppada Kothapalli mandals to 1,551 affected farmers, offering them a much-needed relief after a long wait for justice.

“Orders have been released waiving all registration and stamp duties and authorising the transfer of SEZ award lands back to the farmers,” he said.

PK expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad for this farmer-friendly step. This, he said, would “bring closure to the prolonged land ownership issue faced by SEZ farmers in the Kakinada region.”

This decision was officially announced by the principal secretary to the revenue department, guaranteeing that no additional financial hurdles stand in the way of land restoration.

The DCM had discussed the issue with the CM, highlighting the distress faced by farmers who were unable to use their lands for family needs, marriages and education due to the pending registrations.

Although GO-12 had been released under the previous government, farmers had not received the actual land rights. Their inability to register land in their own names blocked their access to government schemes and bank loans, causing them significant hardships.

At recent legislative council sessions, government whip and Jana Sena MLC, Pidugu Hariprasad, brought the plight of Kakinada SEZ farmers to the government’s attention. He highlighted how delayed registrations excluded farmers from schemes like Rythu Bharosa and prevented them from obtaining vital financial assistance.