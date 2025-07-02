July 3: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Generally cloudy sky.
Weather:
Max – 26.0° C
Min – 21.1° C
RH – 92%
Rainfall - 04.13mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thunderstorms accompanied with strong surface winds ( 30 - 40 ) KMPH are very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 23°C respectively.
3rd July 2025
7th Muharram
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 4: 36 am
Zohar: 12: 30 pm
Asar: 4: 56 pm
Magrib: 7: 00 pm
Isha: 8: 17 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.46 am
Sunset TODAY – 18.54
MOONSET – 21.40
MOONRISE – 00.00 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
