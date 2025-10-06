Jubilee Hills Bypoll On Nov.11: ECI

Hyderabad: The byelections to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency would be conducted on November 11. The counting of votes would be held on November 14, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar said on Monday.

The total number of voters in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency, where a bypoll would be held on November 11, is 3.99 lakh. It includes 2,07,382 male, 1,91,593 female and 25 transgender voters.

The total number of voters in the initial list released on September 2 was 3,92,669. After updation, 6,976 voters were added, while 663 were removed. This took the number of voters 3,98,982.

The bypoll is necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year following a heart attack.

Meanwhile, the Congress has formed a three-member ministers committee to oversee the party's Jubilee Hills bypoll preparations reportedly shortlisted four potential candidates — V. Naveen Yadav, former mayor Bonthu Rammohan, former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav and C.N. Reddy — and submitted it to AICC Telangana incharge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao appointed a three-member committee of party leaders to gather views for selecting a candidate for the upcoming bypoll to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. The BRS has announced Gopinath's wife Sunita as its candidate.