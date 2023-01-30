Aspiring cops to take tests in MCQ format

The hall ticket numbers of the qualified candidates will be made available on TSLPRB website (www.tslprb.in) from January 30. (Representational Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Following the High Court directions, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSL PRB) has decided to conduct the preliminary examination for the recruitment of police sub-inspectors and constables through multiple choice question format.

The hall ticket numbers of the qualified candidates will be made available on TSLPRB website (www.tslprb.in) from January 30.

TSLPRB chairman V. Srinivasa Rao said the physical measurement test / physical efficiency test (PMT / PET) would be conducted from February 15 at seven venues in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, and Adilabad. "This process is likely to be completed within 10 working days," he said.

The candidates should submit revised Part-II Application, if they qualified for either SI Level PWT or PC Level PWT or both PWTs because of the implementation of the court orders, and had already appeared in PMT / PET in the recruitment process of 2022 conducted during December 2022-January 2023.

Any candidate who had not appeared in the PMT / PET has to submit Part-II Application / Revised Part-II Application as the case may be and appear for the tests being conducted shortly.

Eligible candidates can download their admit cards / intimation letters from 8 am on February 8 till 12 midnight on February 10 by logging on the TSLPRB website. Candidates who could not download their admit cards may send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact at 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed the state government's decision to implement the High Court orders and add marks for questions. He also demanded that the government revise GO No 317 to help teachers and employees.