  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Jobs 07 Mar 2023 Meta plans to cut th ...
Jobs

Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week

BLOOMBERG | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 7, 2023, 10:25 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 10:25 am IST
A car passes Facebook's new Meta logo on a sign at the company headquarters. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
 A car passes Facebook's new Meta logo on a sign at the company headquarters. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Meta Platforms Inc., the owner of Facebook and Instagram, is planning a fresh round of layoffs and will cut thousands of employees as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The world’s largest social networking company is eliminating more jobs, on top of a 13% reduction in November, in a bid to become a more efficient organization. In its earlier round of cuts, Meta slashed 11,000 workers in what was its first-ever major layoff. The company has also been working to flatten its organization, giving buyout packages to managers and cutting whole teams it deems nonessential, Bloomberg News reported in February, a move that is still being finalized and could affect thousands of staffers.

The imminent round of cuts is being driven by financial targets and is separate from the “flattening,” said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters. Meta, which has seen a slowdown in advertising revenue and has shifted focus to a virtual-reality platform called the metaverse, has been asking directors and vice presidents to make lists of employees that can be let go, the people said. A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on the plans on Monday.

This phase of layoffs could be finalized in the next week, according to the people. Those working on the plan are hoping to have it ready before Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg goes on parental leave for his third child, which may be imminent, one person said.

The November cuts were a surprise, but another round of firings has been widely anticipated by the Meta workforce. Zuckerberg has dubbed 2023 Meta’s “year of efficiency,” and the company has been communicating that theme to employees during performance reviews, which were completed last week, the people said.

Workers at the Menlo Park, California-based company described heightened anxiety and low morale among colleagues lately. Some employees expressed worry about whether they’d receive their bonuses, which are set to be distributed this month, if they lose their jobs beforehand, the people said.

...
Tags: meta platforms, meta’s facebook and instagram, meta lay offs, meta job cuts, meta platforms inc


Latest From Jobs

Colonel Keats K. Das, the recruiting director at the Army Recruiting Office (DC)

Online test now in first phase of Agniveer recruitment

Those who have passed their diploma courses in electronics and communication engineering, electrical electronics engineering and instrumentation engineering branches during 2022 can directly attend the walk-in interviews. (File Image)

AP Polytechnics job fair on Saturday, Sunday

LG VK Saxena stressed the need for increasing the representation of women police personnel in the force.(Representational image: PTI)

Delhi Police soon to recruit 6,000 personnel, half of them women

Every employee who has served for 240 days or more for 12 months is entitled to leave with wages for 15 days. Neha Devathake, Advocate. (Representational Image/DC )

In Hyderabad, employees are exploited, not given regular offs nor statutory leaves



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs

Online test now in first phase of Agniveer recruitment

Colonel Keats K. Das, the recruiting director at the Army Recruiting Office (DC)

AP Polytechnics job fair on Saturday, Sunday

Those who have passed their diploma courses in electronics and communication engineering, electrical electronics engineering and instrumentation engineering branches during 2022 can directly attend the walk-in interviews. (File Image)

In Hyderabad, employees are exploited, not given regular offs nor statutory leaves

Every employee who has served for 240 days or more for 12 months is entitled to leave with wages for 15 days. Neha Devathake, Advocate. (Representational Image/DC )

Four tribal welfare Gurukulam students set to serve army

Tribal Welfare students are being encouraged in all domains so that they gain exposure to the latest developments in various fields. –– DC Image

Aspiring cops to take tests in MCQ format

The hall ticket numbers of the qualified candidates will be made available on TSLPRB website (www.tslprb.in) from January 30. (Representational Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->