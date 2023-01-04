  
Jobs

Staff selection commission to hold constable tests from January 10-Feb. 13

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 4, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Hyderabad: The staff selection commission will conduct the ‘constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles’ examination, 2022, in online mode across 21 venues in south India.

As per the data, 3,69,376 candidates will take the exam across 20 centres, including Guntur, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Nellore, Chirala and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, and Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar in Telangana, in the southern zone. The other centres are in Tamil Nadu.

The examination will be held in four shifts — 9-10 am, 11.45 am-12.45 pm, 2.30-3.30 pm and 5.15-6.15 pm — between January 10 and February 13.

E-admit cards will be provided on the website — sscsr.gov.in — four days before the date of the examination, officials said. Candidates will also be intimated through SMS and emails, they said.

Officials said that no gadgets, including watches, would be allowed inside examination halls, while those found violating norms will face criminal proceedings and would not be allowed to retake the commission’s tests for three to seven years.

Candidates will need to carry their e-admit cards and original identity proofs, as enumerated in the instructions, to take the exam

For further help, candidates can reach out to the commission on 044-28251139 and 9445195946.

Tags: staff selection commission, central armed police forces
Location: India, Telangana


