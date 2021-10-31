Pay dues, take TCs and then leave: Private schools to students

It is not proper for students to continue in government schools without TCs and this kind of educational policy can be harmful to the students as well as the education sector. They wanted the government to act immediately and settle the issue. — Representational image/DC

KAKINADA: Unaided private school managements are taking steps to exert pressure on students who left the schools and joined the government schools for the past two academic years without taking transfer certificates from the schools as the government issued a GO last year that those students in private schools could join the government schools without submitting TCs. But later, it was decided that they should submit the TCs within one month, after joining the government schools.

A large number of students left private schools and joined government schools without clearing the fee dues. private school managements approached the High Court to seek justice. The High Court directed the education department recently not to force the managements of private unaided schools to hand over TCs and other relevant records of the students migrating from those schools to other educational institutions without paying their dues. It was directed that at such instances, private unaided school managements can collect 50 per cent of legally permissible dues from the concerned students and forthwith hand over their TCs and other relevant records and collect the balance amount within six monthly instalments by obtaining proper undertaking from the parents or guardians of the students.

“The mandal education officers deleted the names of students from the private school database. The students are continuing their studies in government schools without any TC. Therefore the managements of unaided schools appeal to the government to insist on the students to bring TCs after clearing the fees dues,” said United Private Educational Institutions Federation (UPEIF) legal advisor M. Srivijay.

He said it was not proper for them to continue in government schools without TCs and this kind of educational policy can be harmful to the students as well as the education sector. They wanted the government to act immediately and settle the issue.

Meanwhile, parents, however, disagree with the management of schools. They say that for the better part of last academic year and also during the current academic year, the schools remained closed for many months due to Covid-19 and many schools terminated their faculty and non-teaching staff. Online classes were conducted for students who paid their fees fully. “Under these circumstances, how can they justify collecting full fees from the students,” they questioned.