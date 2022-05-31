Vizag’s Sahitya cracks 24th all India rank in UPSC

Visakhapatnam: Thirtytwo-year-old Sahitya Pusapati from Vizag bagged the 24th rank in the all India UPSC examinations. She worked as a junior scientist at Natreon, New Jersey before attempting civil service for the sixth time via the UPSC.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sahitya said, “I have been preparing for this exam since 2015.” Having taken Zoology as an optional subject, the nature lover said she did her Masters in Industrial Pharmacy from Long Island University, New York.

She did her schooling at DAV Public School till Class VIII, the Bhasyam from Class IX to X and her intermediate in a corporate college in Vizag. Her parents are Jagadish Varma and Padmaja.

Another rank-holder is 28-year-old Mantri Mourya Bharadwaj from Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district. Born and brought up in rural settings, he managed to secure the 28th rank in the all-India exams. He is the eldest son of Narsipatnam Mandal Burugupalem Government High School headmaster Satya Prasad and his mother is a pharmacist at the Narsipatnam Area Hospital. His younger brother, Abhishek, is doing MS in AIMS-Jodhpur.

Speaking to DC, the NIT-Warangal B.Tech graduate said, "Patience and perseverance are key factors in cracking the UPSC."

“This is my fifth attempt, but the third interview. I hoped to het a better rank, but what got now is fine, I am satisfied, ”Bharadwaj said, adding that he had quit his previous job as electrical engineer to prepare for the UPSC exams.

Bharadwaj said, "Do not leave till we attain our goal."

An MBBS student from Kakinada, Koppisetty Kiranmayi, bagged the 56th rank in the Civils. Her father Lakshmana Rao, is a technical officer at DRDO in Hyderabad and her mother Venkata Lakshmi a teacher. The winner is married to Murawath, deputy commissioner of commercial taxes and the couple has a seven-year-old daughter.

Another candidate Tarun Patnaik of Rajamahendravaram secured the 99th rank in his first attempt. Kannedhara Manoj Kumar secured the 157th rank in the UPSC from Pedakurapadu village of Palnadu district. He did his IIT in Tirupati. His father Hanumaiah is an advocate.