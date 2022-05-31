Jobs & Education 31 May 2022 Govt schools display ...
Jobs & Education

Govt schools display wrong figures, spelling mistakes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published May 31, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Updated May 31, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Spelling mistakes and grammatical errors galore not only on classroom walls, but also on the school buildings
'Twen' written instead of 'twenty', 'for' instead of 'forty' and 'thir' instead of 'thirteen' on the walls of Aliya Model School.
 'Twen' written instead of 'twenty', 'for' instead of 'forty' and 'thir' instead of 'thirteen' on the walls of Aliya Model School.

HYDERABAD: Carelessness of building maintenance staff is set to cause a huge embarrassment to the education department as classroom walls of schools renovated under the 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ programme display wrong figures, patterns and words spelled all wrong.

Spelling mistakes and grammatical errors galore not only on classroom walls, but also on the school buildings. As the government decided to introduce English medium in schools from the upcoming academic year, a few schools have been selected for facelift under the 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi' programme. Two government schools in the city Mahbubia and Aliya have been selected for the same.

 

While both the schools are painted and most of the classes have new benches, blackboards, adequate tube lights and fans, words and figures on walls are all messed up.

In Aliya Model School, a series of diagrams were drawn on the wall explaining colours and figures. However, both are not matching. A yellow square was drawn on the wall but a green circle was painted beside it. Similarly, a green rectangle was drawn but a blue triangle was beside it. A total of 8 diagrams were drawn explaining different shapes, but except one, diagrams and figures do not match.

 

A math wall was also painted which explained fractions, graphs and more. The venn diagram was written as 'veen' diagram. A poem titled ‘Imagine’ was also painted on a wall which was creative but had a spelling error.

A line read, “Imagine a bear, wearing pink 'underweer',” instead of underwear. There are also a few proverbs written on the wall but do not have a starting quotation but do have an ending quotation. The walls also have numbers randomly written words but have spelling errors. ‘Twen’ was written instead of ‘twenty’, ‘for’ was written instead of ‘forty’, ‘thir’ instead of ‘thirteen’ and so on. In the map of India in Aliya School, Telangana was spelt as 'Telangan'.

 

Aliya School also has a separate hand wash section that explains a step by step procedure to wash hands with interesting diagrams. However, grammar and sentences are difficult to understand.

The steps read as: ‘wet hands with water, apply enough soap to cover all hand surfaces, rub hands palm to palm, right palm over left dorsum with interlaced fingers and vice versa, palm to palm with fingers interlaced, backs of fingers to opposing palms with fingers interlocked, rotational rubbing of left thumb clasped in right palm and vice versa, rotational rubbing backwards and forwards with clasped fingers of right hand in left palm and vice versa and rinse hands with water.

 

Mahbubia School has new benches in all classes on the ground floor, but most of the benches on the first floor are old ones. The school has India maps and world maps painted on the walls, but have spelling mistakes on it. One of the Indian maps in Mahbubia School read, ‘Madya Pradesh’ instead of Madhya Pradesh, TeLANGANA instead of Telangana and  ‘West Bensal’ instead of West Bengal.

...
Tags: spelling mistakes, grammatical errors, mahbubia school, aliya school, 'veen' diagram, 'underweer', 'telangan', west bensal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 31 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

Civil service aspirants are felicitated by CSB IAS Academy at Ashoknagar in Hyderabad. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

Prepared well for the exams, say UPSC city toppers

Sahitya Pusapati secured 24th rank in the UPSC. — By arrangement

Vizag’s Sahitya cracks 24th all India rank in UPSC

The Governor bestowed honorary doctorate on Sri City managing director Ravindra Sannareddy in recognition of his contributions to the field of technology and industry, as well as his vision and unrelenting efforts towards transforming the backward Satyavedu, Varadaiahpalem and Tada mandals into a vibrant industrial zone. — DC Image

Governor presents gold medals to VSU students

Karnataka Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary (ANI)

Karnataka: Spoken English lessons for students in Government hostels



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Governor presents gold medals to VSU students

The Governor bestowed honorary doctorate on Sri City managing director Ravindra Sannareddy in recognition of his contributions to the field of technology and industry, as well as his vision and unrelenting efforts towards transforming the backward Satyavedu, Varadaiahpalem and Tada mandals into a vibrant industrial zone. — DC Image

Bengali techie gets patent in stereoscopy

Sandip Chatterjee (Photo by arrangement)

Karnataka: Spoken English lessons for students in Government hostels

Karnataka Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary (ANI)

Govt job seekers flood libraries, coaching centres

Aspirants at a free coaching centre in Gopalraopet in Palair assembly constituency in Khammam district (DC)

AP begins government schools' affiliation process to CBSE

This is the next step in education reforms being implemented by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy (in picture) after he introduced English-medium education in government schools. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->