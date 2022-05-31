Govt schools display wrong figures, spelling mistakes

'Twen' written instead of 'twenty', 'for' instead of 'forty' and 'thir' instead of 'thirteen' on the walls of Aliya Model School.

HYDERABAD: Carelessness of building maintenance staff is set to cause a huge embarrassment to the education department as classroom walls of schools renovated under the 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ programme display wrong figures, patterns and words spelled all wrong.

Spelling mistakes and grammatical errors galore not only on classroom walls, but also on the school buildings. As the government decided to introduce English medium in schools from the upcoming academic year, a few schools have been selected for facelift under the 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi' programme. Two government schools in the city Mahbubia and Aliya have been selected for the same.

While both the schools are painted and most of the classes have new benches, blackboards, adequate tube lights and fans, words and figures on walls are all messed up.

In Aliya Model School, a series of diagrams were drawn on the wall explaining colours and figures. However, both are not matching. A yellow square was drawn on the wall but a green circle was painted beside it. Similarly, a green rectangle was drawn but a blue triangle was beside it. A total of 8 diagrams were drawn explaining different shapes, but except one, diagrams and figures do not match.

A math wall was also painted which explained fractions, graphs and more. The venn diagram was written as 'veen' diagram. A poem titled ‘Imagine’ was also painted on a wall which was creative but had a spelling error.

A line read, “Imagine a bear, wearing pink 'underweer',” instead of underwear. There are also a few proverbs written on the wall but do not have a starting quotation but do have an ending quotation. The walls also have numbers randomly written words but have spelling errors. ‘Twen’ was written instead of ‘twenty’, ‘for’ was written instead of ‘forty’, ‘thir’ instead of ‘thirteen’ and so on. In the map of India in Aliya School, Telangana was spelt as 'Telangan'.

Aliya School also has a separate hand wash section that explains a step by step procedure to wash hands with interesting diagrams. However, grammar and sentences are difficult to understand.

The steps read as: ‘wet hands with water, apply enough soap to cover all hand surfaces, rub hands palm to palm, right palm over left dorsum with interlaced fingers and vice versa, palm to palm with fingers interlaced, backs of fingers to opposing palms with fingers interlocked, rotational rubbing of left thumb clasped in right palm and vice versa, rotational rubbing backwards and forwards with clasped fingers of right hand in left palm and vice versa and rinse hands with water.

Mahbubia School has new benches in all classes on the ground floor, but most of the benches on the first floor are old ones. The school has India maps and world maps painted on the walls, but have spelling mistakes on it. One of the Indian maps in Mahbubia School read, ‘Madya Pradesh’ instead of Madhya Pradesh, TeLANGANA instead of Telangana and ‘West Bensal’ instead of West Bengal.