Education is best asset parents can give to children: Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Nov 30, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releases funds to Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Kakani Govardhan Reddy and others also seen. (Photo: By Arrangement)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releases funds to Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Kakani Govardhan Reddy and others also seen. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Nellore: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said education is the best asset we could give our children. He was addressing a large gathering during the distribution of the 4th tranche of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

With the press of a button, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 694 crore as fee reimbursement for the July-September, 2022 quarter directly into the bank accounts of the mothers of 11.2 lakh students.

With this, the total amount released so far under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme rose to Rs 12,401 crore, which included the arrears of Rs 1,778 crore left pending by the previous TD government from 2017.

Reminding that his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy had introduced the fees reimbursement scheme for the first time in the country, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that successive governments diluted the scheme.

He referred to the series of complaints received from students during his padayatra before becoming Chief Minister, and observed that the scheme was transformed as the Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme after the YSRC took power.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government is implementing the scheme effectively during the last three and a half years and it was also paying Rs 20,000 to each hostel student.

“The direct credit of fee as reimbursement into the bank accounts of students’ mothers will empower the parents to question the college managements on the quality of education provided to students,” he said.

“The YSRC government has been striving hard to change the shape of the educational sector by implementing the Jagananna Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Goru Mudda and Nadu-Nedu schemes, besides the Jagananna Vidya Deevena for which a whopping Rs 54,908 crore was spent so far,” he said.

He said, “We are roping in organisations such as Microsoft and Amazon to introduce certified skill development  courses to ensure employment to youths soon after the completion of their education.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy took a dig on the opposition leaders who raised objections against English medium in the school. He exhorted the students to have good education and become top-notch professionals, saying the government is ready to extend the required financial support to any number of students in each and every family as the government considered expenditure on education as Investment for the future.

“Education is the only asset that we pass on to the next generation,” he said. Asking the people to judge his governance by using the yardstick of the welfare benefits they have received, he urged them not to believe in the “false propaganda” unleashed by the TDP and its friendly media. “The gang of four, comprising Chandrababu, his foster son and his friendly media had pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour,” the CM alleged.

On capital issue, he indirectly said that the previous government planned capital construction with a view to increasing the rates of their lands in Amaravati. Appealing to the people to bless him to serve them more, he said his government had already fulfilled 98 per cent of its promises.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said he sanctioned Rs 1,800 crore for a water grid to Annamayya district with Rs 400 earmarked for Madanapalle town and Rs 38 crore to the civic body. He said the state prevailed upon the National Highways to sanction Rs 400 crore for a road from Mulakalacheruvu to Madanapalle, as also a Rs 1,600 crore road between Madanapalle and Tirupati.

In response to a plea from Madanapalle MLA Mohammed Nawaz Basha, the Chief Minister granted Rs 5 crore for the construction of Tippu Sultan Masjid, Rs 30 crore for construction of the CC Roads and drainages, Rs 14 crore for expediting the construction of the three R and B bridges and Rs 7.30 crore for constructing a bridge over Bahuda river.

YSRC MP Mithun Reddy, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana and MLA Mohammed Nawaz Basha and  energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy were among those who participated in the programme.

