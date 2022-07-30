  
DC Impact | Pharma D students to again get fee reimbursement

Published Jul 30, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Though the six-year course leads to a doctorate degree equivalent to post-graduation, students join the course soon after completing their intermediate education or diploma in pharmacy. — DC File Photo
ANANTAPUR: There is every likelihood of state government once again reimbursing education fee of Pharma D – Doctor of Pharmacy – students under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme. This will benefit about 14,000 Pharma D students within the state of Andhra Pradesh. AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) is moving the relevant file for consideration by the state government, council chairman Dr. Hemachandra Reddy has disclosed.

Deccan Chronicle had earlier highlighted the plight of Pharma D students following withdrawal of fee reimbursement facility hitherto available to them under Vidya Deevena. Reason given at the time of withdrawing fee reimbursement was that it is a postgraduate degree course and Deevena scheme is limited to students doing their graduation or bachelor’s degree.

Though the six-year course leads to a doctorate degree equivalent to post-graduation, students join the course soon after completing their intermediate education or diploma in pharmacy. DC highlighted that the six-year duration of the course first leads to graduation followed by post-graduation. The course is thus different from other post-graduate courses and akin to professional courses. Fee reimbursement could thus be provided as a special case.

In the wake of the DC report, APSCHE chairman said Pharma D students, who had earlier been eligible for Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, need not pay their fee to colleges. He also directed college managements not mount pressure on students or parents over payment of fees. Further, Pharma D colleges, which have held back certificates for reasons of non-payment of fee, must return these certificates to students; as they will get fee reimbursement under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

Deccan Chronicle also highlighted that after getting funds from Vidya Deevena scheme, several private PG colleges had not repaid the education fee they had already collected from students, in some cases forcibly. The colleges turned the scheme as a source of income for the management.

In AP, 59 colleges are offering the Pharma D course. Students are getting attracted to this course as it is similar to MBBS.

Dr. Hemachandra Reddy said: "The course is different from other PG courses because the students have to study all six years. We are moving a file to resolve the issue. Fee reimbursement will be made available soon,” the APSCHE chairman announced.

