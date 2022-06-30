  
TS Intermediate results: Unhappy parents, students call up counsellors for help

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J AND AARTI KASHYAP
Published Jun 30, 2022, 1:37 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2022, 7:24 am IST
Educational counsellors and psychologists received around 350 calls on the helpline number since Tuesday morning over poor marks
Many parents said that they have received no support from the board or the institutions, and that students must be given grace marks due to disruptions to the academic session due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Within hours of the Intermediate results’ announcement on Tuesday, dissatisfied parents started making enquiries on steps for revaluation of papers, recounting and supplementary exams for their wards to get better scores.

Educational counsellors and psychologists received around 350 calls on the helpline number since Tuesday morning, mostly from worried students and parents over poor marks.

Dr Anupama, a clinical psychologist, received around 100 calls with concerns from parents and children regarding re-evaluation, rechecking and correction. She also received many calls from students
who could not clear the exams.

The psychologist said, “I received some calls from students who were concerned about errors in their marks, asking if they could be typo errors. I advised them to consult the authorities concerned, who will ensure the corrections.”

Dr P. Jawaharlal Nehru received 24 to 25 calls after midnight from students who had failed the exams. “I counselled them about their concerns and advised them to focus on the next step since this one result is not the entire life,” he said.

Many parents said that they have received no support from the board or the institutions, and that students must be given grace marks due to disruptions to the academic session due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Parents are dissatisfied with the results and are blaming the board for wronging their children, who worked hard. Most of the students are worried and are in panic as to how they could fail or score low marks,” said Asif Hussain Sohail, the president of Telangana Parents Association.

However, junior college managements dismissed such claims.
A principal of a private junior college said that physical classes started in September. “Several model papers were distributed to the students. The syllabus was already cut short and more choices were also given. After so much effort, when students do not want to study, nothing can be done,” the principal said.

Experts cited a lack of understanding of students’ interests for poor marks and called for identifying their interests during formative years in school.

...
