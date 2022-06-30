Telangana SSC results out, over 90 per cent students passed

Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. (Representational image: DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Secondary Education has announced the TS SSC results 2022 on Thursday. State education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the results at a press conference.

Over 90 per cent of students (regular) have cleared the examination. Girls performed better than boys. While 92.45 per cent of girls have passed, 87.61per cent of boys cleared the exam.

The pass percentage of the private candidates in the SSC exam was 51.89 per cent. Pass percentage of girls among private students is 58.76 per cent while 46.21 per cent of boys declared passed out in this category.

Among the regular category, 3007 schools secured 100 per cent pass while 15 schools have registered zero per centage.

Siddipet district has highest pass percentage of 97.85 while Hyderabad district registered lowest percentage of 79.63.

Residential schools have scored highest pass percentage of 99.32 whereas government schools secured lowest percentage of 75.68.

Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. Spot valuation was conducted from June 2 to 11. A total of 509307 candidates have registered for the examination including 503579 students in regular category and 819 in private category.