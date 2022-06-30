  
Jobs & Education 30 Jun 2022 Telangana SSC result ...
Jobs & Education

Telangana SSC results out, over 90 per cent students passed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Jun 30, 2022, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2022, 12:13 pm IST
State education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the results at a press conference
Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. (Representational image: DC)
 Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. (Representational image: DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Secondary Education has announced the TS SSC results 2022 on Thursday. State education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the results at a press conference.

Over 90 per cent of students (regular) have cleared the examination. Girls performed better than boys. While 92.45 per cent of girls have passed, 87.61per cent of boys cleared the exam.

The pass percentage of the private candidates in the SSC exam was 51.89 per cent. Pass percentage of girls among private students is 58.76 per cent while 46.21 per cent of boys declared passed out in this category.

Among the regular category, 3007 schools secured 100 per cent pass while 15 schools have registered zero per centage.

Siddipet district has highest pass percentage of 97.85 while Hyderabad district registered lowest percentage of 79.63.

Residential schools have scored highest pass percentage of 99.32 whereas government schools secured lowest percentage of 75.68.

Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. Spot valuation was conducted from June 2 to 11. A total of 509307 candidates have registered for the examination including 503579 students in regular category and 819 in private category.

...
Tags: education minister sabitha indra reddy, ssc results
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Jobs & Education

Many parents said that they have received no support from the board or the institutions, and that students must be given grace marks due to disruptions to the academic session due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

TS Intermediate results: Unhappy parents, students call up counsellors for help

There was a huge outcry by parents and students on Tuesday, with many expected toppers getting single-digit or below-average marks. — Representational Image/PTI

Telangana: Errors in Inter evaluations, say experts

Dharahasini The daughter of a retired government teacher and a homemaker (DC)

Tribal girl tops BPC exam, takes first steps towards doctor dream

The chief minister asked officials to work out how to put digital screens and boards to optimum use. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Andhra Pradesh to distribute tabs to students in September



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

TS Intermediate results: Unhappy parents, students call up counsellors for help

Many parents said that they have received no support from the board or the institutions, and that students must be given grace marks due to disruptions to the academic session due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Telangana: Errors in Inter evaluations, say experts

There was a huge outcry by parents and students on Tuesday, with many expected toppers getting single-digit or below-average marks. — Representational Image/PTI

Andhra Pradesh to distribute tabs to students in September

The chief minister asked officials to work out how to put digital screens and boards to optimum use. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Parents unhappy with evaluations despite syllabus cut, flood psychologists with calls

Experts cited a lack of understanding of students’ interests for poor marks and called for identifying their interests during formative years in school.— Representational image/DC

Tribal girl tops BPC exam, takes first steps towards doctor dream

Dharahasini The daughter of a retired government teacher and a homemaker (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->