Telangana: Errors in Inter evaluations, say experts

Hyderabad: Top sources, closely associated with the Telangana state board of Intermediate education (TSBIE), on Wednesday said that there have been mistakes in the correction of answer sheets, with at least 1,000 students who performed well in pre-final exams getting

single-digit scores in the finals.

“Yes, there are mistakes in the correction of papers. So far, two cases have come out where the students have scored 0. These are being re-evaluated. Intermediate lecturers were the evaluators and definitely, there was a mistake on their behalf. The process to identify such papers is on. Subject experts will be called and a decision will be taken accordingly,” a source said.

There was a huge outcry by parents and students on Tuesday, with many expected toppers getting single-digit or below-average marks.

Even as TSBIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said that the papers were thoroughly checked, causing a delay in the release of results, students were unsatisfied.

A student, requesting anonymity, said, “I have been a good student and always have been among the toppers. Getting a single-digit score is unbelievable. I was sure to score at least 55/60 but got 9 instead.”

Presently, parents are approaching associations and unions to pressurise the board to recheck all answer sheets and waive the Rs 600 revaluation fee.

“Why are the students’ voices ignored? Lecturers and principals can support us as they are aware of our good performance throughout the year. But they are mum now,” a second student said.

Parents also said their mental health has been affected due to such mistakes and that it has left students apprehensive about preparations for supplementary exams, as well as competitive exams.

They also alleged that colleges have given up on students.

“The college management has totally given up on students after the results were announced. They do not care about the students and are bluntly asking them to try their luck next year. Few students also have to prepare for other competitive exams, which they are unable to because of the results. This pattern of failing students was repeated a few years ago as well,” a parent said.