Adopt traditional designs, Sitharaman tells design students

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 30, 2022, 1:24 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2022, 9:06 am IST
Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal during an event at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. (R. Pavan/DC)
 Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal during an event at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. (R. Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked students, faculty and alumni of design institutes to adopt traditional methods to produce designs.

The theme of the interaction was ‘A Talk on Digitalisation, Innovation & Entrepreneurship: Pillars of Indian Economic Growth' at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) here. Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal was present during the interaction.

At an interactive session, Sitharaman said weavers in the country had uniqueness in their designs by the use of different kinds of materials. She advised students to learn more about the designs which India had produced using sustainable methods and utilise them.

She said design was not just about fashion but also meant for ease of living. She also asked them to consider the environment we live in while choosing materials.

Institutions like National Institute of Design (NID) need to look at more fields where design can be implemented, she said, while institutions like Indian Institute of Packaging should expand their work.

Tags: national institute of fashion technology (nift), finance minister nirmala sitaraman, economic growth
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


