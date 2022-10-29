‘Safe & unsafe touch’ topic remains untouched in schools

HYDERABAD: While minor girls are increasingly being sexually abused or assaulted, awareness of safe and unsafe touch is not prioritised in the city's schools, government-run and private. None of the students, particularly those in primary schools, understand what safe touch is.

According to volunteers and teachers working in schools, even students in secondary schools are unaware of safe and unsafe touch. "Unlike private schools, government schools only teach a new lesson if it is introduced or added to the curriculum," explains Shailaja R., teacher at a government school. According to her, teaching such serious lessons requires government effort, which is lacking.

A government school teacher who requested anonymity said that such lessons are vital and should be taught at school and at home. Experts believe that it requires special classes, sessions, and a different environment, which is hard to find in government schools.

Y. Spandana, headmistress of a government school, said that students in Classes 6 to 10 are taught safe touch and unsafe touch twice a year through pictures. "Our students tell us immediately if anyone touches them inappropriately," she said.

Students from a government high school in the city did not know what unsafe touch meant. High school students aren't aware of it either.

Recently, Bharosa teams conducted a small class on the safe touch following an incident at the school. "This was the first lesson on this topic," said the volunteer.

Private school principals claimed such classes were taught regularly. A student in Class 9 at the same school said that since she joined the school in Class 1 she has not taken any such class. She said that even chapters on reproduction were not taught, and the teacher instructed students to study on their own even when they had doubts about understanding the concepts.

Parents whose children are about to start school or are already in school believe that such lessons should be taught not only in school but also at home. Those whose children are currently working, on the other hand, stated that they previously did not believe talking to their children about "such topics" was important and preferred to ignore it.

"It is critical for the child to understand what constitutes good, bad, and unsafe touch. These lessons must start in pre-primary and primary school. We can't wait for sexual crimes against minor girls to happen or teach them once they start secondary school," said Vaishali Ojha, a parent of a two-year-old who will start school next year.