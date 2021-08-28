Jobs & Education 28 Aug 2021 Mysore varsity circu ...
Jobs & Education

Mysore varsity circular imposing curbs on movement of girls withdrawn

PTI
Published Aug 28, 2021, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 2:23 pm IST
The steps were taken as part of 'safety and precautionary measure' following verbal instructions by police, the sources said
Entry of visitors to the Kukkarahalli lake premises has also been prohibited after 6.30 pm, said sources in University which has issued the circular announcing the measures. (Representational Image)
 Entry of visitors to the Kukkarahalli lake premises has also been prohibited after 6.30 pm, said sources in University which has issued the circular announcing the measures. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: The circular of the University of Mysore imposing curbs on movement of girl students alone on its Manasagangotri campus after 6.30 pm has been withdrawn, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

He said it's true that generally campuses of Universities are vast but to bar the movement of girl students is not correct.

 

Narayan directed Vice-Chancellors of Universities to take security measures and create safe campuses.

The University of Mysore's move on Friday was prompted by the gang-rape of a college student near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24 which has created a scare.

Entry of visitors to the Kukkarahalli lake premises has also been prohibited after 6.30 pm, said sources in University which has issued the circular announcing the measures.

The steps were taken as part of "safety and precautionary measure" following verbal instructions by police, the sources said.

 

Security guards have been asked to patrol the campus from 6 pm to 9 pm, they said.

Narayan termed the rape incident as 'condemnable' and said one should not snatch the freedom of girl students because of this case.

"It's our responsibility to give them protection without violating their freedom", the Minister said.

"Wherever required, Closed-circuit cameras should be installed".

"There should be greater vigil in University campuses. Already, steps have been taken by the Government in this regard. Measures will be tightened by leveraging technology", he added.

 

...
Tags: university of mysore
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Jobs & Education

The government’s sudden decision is pushing teachers into awkward situations. Restarting all the classes in one go will lead to difficulties in maintaining the norm of social distancing, feels a physical science teacher of government-run school. in Musheerabad. — Representational image/PTI

Better late than never, say teachers as schools set to reopen next week

He asserted that NEP will encourage equity and inclusion in higher education towards creating a digitally empowered nation. — vignanuniversity.org

NEP will bring equity in education system: UGC chief

AP High Court.

No halt in private education admissions, Andhra Pradesh tells HC

Teachers and students should compulsorily wear face masks both inside and outside the school premises and schools should mandatorily follow the SOP. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu govt issues SOPs for school re-opening from September 1



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

No halt in private education admissions, Andhra Pradesh tells HC

AP High Court.

Better late than never, say teachers as schools set to reopen next week

The government’s sudden decision is pushing teachers into awkward situations. Restarting all the classes in one go will lead to difficulties in maintaining the norm of social distancing, feels a physical science teacher of government-run school. in Musheerabad. — Representational image/PTI

Tamil Nadu govt issues SOPs for school re-opening from September 1

Teachers and students should compulsorily wear face masks both inside and outside the school premises and schools should mandatorily follow the SOP. (PTI Photo)

NEP will bring equity in education system: UGC chief

He asserted that NEP will encourage equity and inclusion in higher education towards creating a digitally empowered nation. — vignanuniversity.org

68 per cent of class 11th-12th students prefer higher studies in home country: Survey

Among grade 9 and 10 students, 49 per cent preferred to study in their home countries. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->