AP restores marks system for SSC exams

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has decided to re-implement the marks system in SSC public exams replacing the present grading system. Principal Secretary (school education) Buditi Rajasekhar issued an order to that extent on Saturday.

This is being done on coming to know of the difficulties being faced for admission into higher classes and employment, since a large number of students are securing similar grades. Directors of school education and government examinations were instructed to take measures to introduce the marks pattern in SSC public examination.

The grading system was introduced in March 2010 with an intention to reduce stress for students and put an end to the scramble for ranks. Private and corporate institutions used to put huge pressure on SSC students to secure 90 to 99 marks in every subject. This impacted their physical and mental health.

The then government took the decision to eliminate the marks system and introduce the grading pattern. The students who secure 92-100 marks used to get 10 Grade points (A1), 83-91 marks would get 9 Grade Points (A2), 75-82 used to get 8 Grade Points (B1) and further B2, C1, C2, D1 and D2.

The decision was hailed by academics, who were in favour of continuous evaluation of students by way of a number of small tests throughout the year instead of a single test at the end of the academic year. But later students and parents started expressing dissatisfaction as a student with 92 marks would get a top grade like those securing 98-99 marks. They further faced problems during job recruitments, where marks are the criteria.

According to sources, considering the practical difficulties being faced by students to pursue higher education and employment, the government has done away with the grading system and has restored the marks pattern.