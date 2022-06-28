Telangana Inter results declared, over 60 per cent pass in first, second year

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the Intermediate Public Examinations from May 5 to May 24. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department has declared the results of the 1st and 2nd year board exam on Tuesday.

Over 60 percent of the intermediate students, both first and second years, have cleared their intermediate exams. The pass percentage has improved this year compared to the last 5 years in the state. The syllabus was cut short to 70 per cent this year for the intermediate examinations and students were also given a lot of choices.

Out of 4,14,380 students who appeared for the exam, 2,68,763 passed in Intermediate first year exam. While 72.88 per cent of girls have passed, 56.65 per cent of boys were successful in the exam.

Out of 3,92,258 students who appeared for the inter second year exam, 2,69,431 have cleared it. While 76.10 per cent girls cleared the second year exam, 61.26 per cent boys were declared to have cleared it.

Intermediate examinations were conducted in the state from May 5 to May 24, wherein 9.07 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate first and second year examinations at 1,443 Examination Centres. Spot valuation of answer scripts was conducted by nearly 15,000 evaluators at 15 spot valuation centres.