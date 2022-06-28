Inter students on edge as results to be out today

There are a few students who can afford to pay donations in degree colleges/universities and have already taken admission, but those who cannot are waiting for the results so that they do not miss a seat and get admissions in their choice of stream. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: Thousands of students and their parents are eagerly waiting for the Intermediate examination results which will be out at 11 am on Tuesday.

More than their results, the students are said to be worried about how their parents are going to react if they fail or score less marks. “Some parents are aggressive who scream and scare their children. A parent recently called me and said he was waiting for the results so that he could take care of his child. He sounded like he was just waiting to beat up his child once the results are out. He is sure that his child did not perform well in the exams,” said T. Rajini, a psychologist.

She added that there were two sets of students who called her. One who genuinely cared about their results, knew what subjects they could pick in the future and how the delay in results was adding up to their stress. There are a few students who can afford to pay donations in degree colleges/universities and have already taken admission, but those who cannot are waiting for the results so that they do not miss a seat and get admissions in their choice of stream.

“Students are also experiencing stress and anxiety. Most of them asked several questions about what kind of colleges they could apply to if they scored less marks in a subject. Some students are extremely stressed about their performance,” said another psychologist Anjali Sharma.

She advised the parents to be mentally prepared and accept their child as they had a tough time focusing on academics because of Covid. “The students have already written their exams. The reaction of their parents, family members and society will create a huge impact on the child. The reactions matter so much to a few students who are even bound to get suicidal tendencies if not treated well or scolded way too much by their families. We need to avoid students’ suicide because of family and academic pressure,” added Anjali.

Several parents said they expected better results this year as the syllabus was cut short to 70 per cent with a lot of choices and the students had ample time to prepare as well.