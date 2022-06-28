  
Jobs & Education 28 Jun 2022
Jobs & Education

7 lakh more students added to government schools in 3 years: Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Jun 28, 2022, 8:49 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2022, 9:44 am IST
Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday that the number of students in government schools increased by over 7 lakh in the last three years due to education reforms and the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Addressing a programme on Amma Vodi in Srikakulam, the chief minister said 37.21 lakh students were studying in government schools from Class 1 to 10 in 2018-19. The number rose to 44.30 lakh in 2021–22. This was an increase of 7.1 lakh students, he said.

In the 2021-22 academic year, out of a total of 44.47 lakh mothers, nearly 51,000 were unable to avail the Amma Vodi financial aid of Rs 15,000 per head. That means 98.86 per cent of mothers got the aid and the rest did not due to low attendance.

A minimum of 75 per cent attendance is mandatory to get Amma Vodi aid. The government made this mandatory to ensure quality education, he added.

“A 75 per cent attendance is mandatory to provide quality education to children and to check absenteeism among students. Otherwise, students who do not attend school are also likely to benefit. Then the real objectives of the scheme for better and quality education will not be met,” Jagan said.

Jagan said his election manifesto was considered as the Bhagavad Gita, the Bible and the Quran. Nearly 95 per cent of the promises in the manifesto has already been initiated and implemented.

Tags: amma vodi third phase launch, students admission to govt schools increased
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


