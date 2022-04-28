Class IX boy ‘leaked’ SSC paper

Anantapur: The government has blamed a Class 9 student for taking images of the SSC first language question paper and putting them on Whatsapp. The images began circulating on social media at about 11 am, one-and-a- half hours after the exam began on Wednesday.

Education department authorities found the photographs of the question paper were uploaded from Room No. 3 of the ZP High School in Ankireddypalli in Kolimigundla mandal of Nandyal district. Officials said a Class IX student was allowed to serve drinking water to students at the examination centre. He took pictures of the question paper on his mobile and circulated it outside, reportedly to get answers to help a girl taking the exam. The images quickly went viral.

When the images reached officials, S. Suresh Kumar, Commissioner, School Education, alerted authorities over the episode and directed the Nandyal DEO and other officials to take action. The Nandyal collector was sought a detailed report. Police from Kolim-igundla said that three teachers — Neelakanta Reddy, K. Nagaraju and C.R.P. Rajesh — of the examination centre were detained and questioned over how a student was permitted into the centre with a mobile phone. The chief supervisor and invigilator were suspended for negligence.

Commissioner Suresh Kumar denied that there was a question paper leakage and said initial reports were false.



“We came to know that by around 11 am someone had started circulating photos of the Class class question paper, taken at an exam centre. Since the exam started at 9.30 am, it cannot be called a leak. It is clearly a mischief created by someone,” Suresh Kumar said.

The commissioner directed all officials to ensure that no one took a mobile phone into the exam centres. The chief superintendent would be held responsible if any deviation was noticed.