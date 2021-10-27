CM greets IIT rankers from SC/ST Gurukuls

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulate to SC/ST Gurukul students who have achieved in IIT Ranks at the camp office on Tuesday, Social welfare department Chief Secretary K Sunitha is also seen. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated IIT rankers who passed out of government-run SC, ST Gurukuls and wished that they secure high posts in the future, including as collectors. The Chief Minister presented laptops to the students during a programme in the CM Camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Interacting with the students, the Chief Minister cited the cases of IAS officers Revu Muthyala Raju, Kantilal Dande and K. Sunita as an example and encouraged the students to aim big. They had come from poor backgrounds and had become IAS officers and told the students to take them as inspiration.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “You were able to reach IIT and after this, the world will open its doors for you providing better opportunities. There is no need to have stories that inspire you from across the globe, here in this room you have three IAS officers to inspire you. All you have to do is to work hard to reach this level and you will also be seen in the seats next to me,” indicating to Muthyala Raju, Kantilal Dande and Sunita

The Chief Minister said that measures taken by the government in the field of education would shape the students' future. That is why the government had brought initiatives like Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu. He said that officials will be available to guide the IIT students and help them.

Recalling his padayatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he had witnessed the backwardness in Yemmiganur, Mantralayam and Adoni of Kurnool district. If two or three collectors come from such areas then the whole system over there will change.

So far 179 students from social welfare and tribal gurukuls in the state have secured seats in IITs, preparatory courses in IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Central government educational institutions.

Nine ST students were selected for IITs, 21 for preparatory courses and 59 for NIITs, IIITs and other central institutions. Thirteen students from the SC communities were selected for IITs, 34 for preparatory courses, 43 for NIITs, IIITs and central institutes. Officials said more students are likely to be selected as counseling is still underway. In addition to these, the results of NEET and other medical institutions are yet to be announced.