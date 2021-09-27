Jobs & Education 27 Sep 2021 JNTUA backs online e ...
Jobs & Education

JNTUA backs online exams after success of pilot project

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2021, 12:33 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 12:33 am IST
JNTUA started online midterm examinations for students of JNTU College of Engineering in the university premises on Friday
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA). (Photo:https://www.jntua.ac.in/)
 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA). (Photo:https://www.jntua.ac.in/)

ANANTAPUR: After the successful experiment of conducting midterm examinations online in Jawaharlal Nehru University Anantapur campus, the university authorities plan to conduct semester examinations connecting all affiliated and consistent engineering colleges in Rayalaseema and Nellore areas of JNTUA jurisdiction. JNTUA started online midterm examinations for students of JNTU College of Engineering in the university premises on Friday. The pilot project was hugely successful.

As the state board of higher education has already decided to change the examination pattern, the mode would make it easy. The state government wanted the universities to supply question papers instead of engineering colleges, mostly autonomous institutions using their own question papers.

 

“We are planning to introduce online examinations from the next semester across all engineering colleges of both affiliated and consistent colleges of the university”, JNTUA vice-chancellor Prof. Ranga Janardhan said.

 

Tags: jntua
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


RGUKT CET-21 convener Prof. D. Harinarayana said the maximum number of candidates accommodated at a centre is 240 and minimum 60. Representational Image. (PTI)

RGUKT CET-21 today at 467 AP, eight TS centres

The petitioner mentioned what steps had been taken and mechanisms set up by neighbouring states to prevent private schools from collecting high fees. (PTI Photo)

Parents plea to Telangana High Court to regulate pvt school fees

Excess fees collected from SC/ST students in TN refunded: Govt tells HC

Covid: DoE asks CBSE to waive-off board exam fees of Class 10,12 govt school students



