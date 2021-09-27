JNTUA backs online exams after success of pilot project

ANANTAPUR: After the successful experiment of conducting midterm examinations online in Jawaharlal Nehru University Anantapur campus, the university authorities plan to conduct semester examinations connecting all affiliated and consistent engineering colleges in Rayalaseema and Nellore areas of JNTUA jurisdiction. JNTUA started online midterm examinations for students of JNTU College of Engineering in the university premises on Friday. The pilot project was hugely successful.

As the state board of higher education has already decided to change the examination pattern, the mode would make it easy. The state government wanted the universities to supply question papers instead of engineering colleges, mostly autonomous institutions using their own question papers.

“We are planning to introduce online examinations from the next semester across all engineering colleges of both affiliated and consistent colleges of the university”, JNTUA vice-chancellor Prof. Ranga Janardhan said.