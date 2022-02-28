Ukraine best, cheapest alternative for medical studies

According to students pursuing studies in Ukraine, their seniors and medical professionals, cost advantage is one of the main reasons for many students who failed to get a medical seat in the government institutions in India to choose universities in Ukraine. (Representational Image/PTI)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Embassies in Ukraine and neighbouring Romania and Poland are evacuating thousands of Indian students who have been stranded in Ukraine since February 24 after the full-scale invasion by neighbouring Russia for the past few days.

According to the latest data available with the ministry of external affairs (MES), nearly 18,000 Indian students are studying in various universities in Ukraine. Around 17 per cent of students are pursuing medicine.

According to students pursuing studies in Ukraine, their seniors and medical professionals, cost advantage is one of the main reasons for many students who failed to get a medical seat in the government institutions in India to choose universities in Ukraine.

A 1996-2002 batch alumnus of Zaporozhye State Medical University, Ukraine, Dr K. Ram Kumar, who is currently running a hospital in the city, said the students who did not get a seat or could not afford to study in India generally preferred to go to Ukraine.

“Approximately Rs 30 lakh is the maximum expenditure on medical education while it is around Rs 1 crore in India. Practical classes are more in Ukraine and only six to 10 students are in a class,” Dr Ram Kumar said.

An Indian student of Lviv National Medical University, Vishnu, who is currently on the way to India through Poland-Ukraine border, said, “Studying in Ukraine is easy for us to enter into Western Europe for higher studies in countries like Germany.”

Andhra Pradesh chapter president for Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr N. Subhramanyam said obviously a student preferred other best alternatives with affordable cost for studies if failed to get a seat in India. “Yes, countries like Ukraine, China, Poland and Uzbekistan etc are the most-preferred choices of Indians for medical education. These students must be qualified in the entry exams like NEET.”