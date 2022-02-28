Jobs & Education 27 Feb 2022 Ukraine best, cheape ...
Jobs & Education

Ukraine best, cheapest alternative for medical studies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Feb 28, 2022, 4:37 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 7:04 am IST
Nearly 18,000 Indian students are studying in various universities in Ukraine and around 17 per cent of them are pursuing medicine
According to students pursuing studies in Ukraine, their seniors and medical professionals, cost advantage is one of the main reasons for many students who failed to get a medical seat in the government institutions in India to choose universities in Ukraine. (Representational Image/PTI)
 According to students pursuing studies in Ukraine, their seniors and medical professionals, cost advantage is one of the main reasons for many students who failed to get a medical seat in the government institutions in India to choose universities in Ukraine. (Representational Image/PTI)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Embassies in Ukraine and neighbouring Romania and Poland are evacuating thousands of Indian students who have been stranded in Ukraine since February 24 after the full-scale invasion by neighbouring Russia for the past few days.

According to the latest data available with the ministry of external affairs (MES), nearly 18,000 Indian students are studying in various universities in Ukraine. Around 17 per cent of students are pursuing medicine.

 

According to students pursuing studies in Ukraine, their seniors and medical professionals, cost advantage is one of the main reasons for many students who failed to get a medical seat in the government institutions in India to choose universities in Ukraine.

A 1996-2002 batch alumnus of Zaporozhye State Medical University, Ukraine, Dr K. Ram Kumar, who is currently running a hospital in the city, said the students who did not get a seat or could not afford to study in India generally preferred to go to Ukraine.

“Approximately Rs 30 lakh is the maximum expenditure on medical education while it is around Rs 1 crore in India. Practical classes are more in Ukraine and only six to 10 students are in a class,” Dr Ram Kumar said.

 

An Indian student of Lviv National Medical University, Vishnu, who is currently on the way to India through Poland-Ukraine border, said, “Studying in Ukraine is easy for us to enter into Western Europe for higher studies in countries like Germany.”

Andhra Pradesh chapter president for Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr N. Subhramanyam said obviously a student preferred other best alternatives with affordable cost for studies if failed to get a seat in India. “Yes, countries like Ukraine, China, Poland and Uzbekistan etc are the most-preferred choices of Indians for medical education. These students must be qualified in the entry exams like NEET.”

 


Cost-effective degrees
 
·         Nearly 17 % of 18,000 Indian students study medicine
·         Students from 158 countries study in Ukraine
·         Kharkiv and VN Karazin Kharkiv universities are most preferred
·         A 6-year MBBS course in Ukraine costs a maximum of Rs 30 lakh
·         The same costs Rs 1 crore in private institutions in India
·         Indian students who fail to get seats in govt. college, go abroad
·         Nearly 200 Telugu students are pursuing medical education in Ukraine

 

...
Tags: indians in ukraine, russian-ukraine war, russia-ukraine crisis
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 28 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

Osmania University. (DC File Image)

Improper evaluation of exam papers hurts OU students

The plea had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards to devise alternate modes of assessment. (Photo: PTI/File)

Supreme Court refuses to cancel offline board exams for classes 10, 12

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty (Photo by arrangement)

Kerala education minister releases audio books for Class 10, 12 students

Some schools have compelled payment of fees by the 15th of every month, failing which would result in termination of all academic facilities. (DC Image)

Several top schools in Hyderabad hike fees by 30 per cent



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Improper evaluation of exam papers hurts OU students

Osmania University. (DC File Image)

Supreme Court refuses to cancel offline board exams for classes 10, 12

The plea had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards to devise alternate modes of assessment. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala education minister releases audio books for Class 10, 12 students

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty (Photo by arrangement)

Several top schools in Hyderabad hike fees by 30 per cent

Some schools have compelled payment of fees by the 15th of every month, failing which would result in termination of all academic facilities. (DC Image)

Intermediate exams in Telangana to commence on March 23

Practical examinations for general and vocational courses shall be conducted from March 23 to April 8 from 9am to 12 pm. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->