RGUKT CET-21 today at 467 AP, eight TS centres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 26, 2021, 2:50 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 8:17 am IST
Only candidates observing Covid protocols will be allowed into the test centres
RGUKT CET-21 convener Prof. D. Harinarayana said the maximum number of candidates accommodated at a centre is 240 and minimum 60. Representational Image. (PTI)
Vijayawada: As many as 75,283 candidates are expected to attend the RGUKT CET-21, popularly known as the IIIT exam, on Sunday, September 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exam will be held under strict Covid-19 protocol at 467 examination centres in AP and eight centres in Telangana state, for entry into the Indian Institutes of Information Technology in AP.

One each of the exam centres in Telangana is located in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

 

Addressing a press meet at IIIT Nuzivid on Saturday, RGUKT chancellor Prof. K.C. Reddy said of the total of 75,283 candidates taking the test, the maximum number of 8,887 will be from YSR Kadapa district, amounting to a share of 12 per cent of total candidates. Anantapur is second with 7,281 applications (10 per cent), Prakasam third with 6,567 candidates (9 per cent), Kurnool fourth with 6,066 candidates (8 per cent), closely followed by Chittoor with 5,836 candidates (7.7 per cent), and Srikakulam 5,763 candidates (7.6 per cent), Guntur 5,760 candidates (7.6 per cent), and Krishna 5,535 candidates (7 per cent). Lowest number of registrations is from West Godavari district with 3,060 candidates (4 per cent).

 

Prof. Reddy said of the total candidates, 54 per cent are boys and 46 percent girls. Their social break up is 21 per cent BC-D, followed by SC 17.6 per cent, BC-B 16 per cent and BC-A 13.4 per cent. The share of OC candidates is 16.7 per cent of the total. Seven per cent candidates belong to economically weaker sections. Percentage of BC-E candidates is 4 and STs too is 4 per cent. Registration of BC-C candidates is 0.4 percent of the total.

The chancellor said all arrangements have been made for conducting the test smoothly while effectively following the Coronavirus norms throughout Andhra Pradesh and the eight centres in Telangana state.

 

RGUKT CET-21 convener Prof. D. Harinarayana said the maximum number of candidates accommodated at a centre is 240 and minimum 60. Seating capacity per hall has been restricted to 24 or 16, so that distancing norms could be adhered to.

RGUKT CET-21 registrar Dr K. Samrajya Lakhmi and other officials were present at the press meet.

...
Tags: rgukt cet-21, iiit nuzivid, k.c. reddy, ysr kadapa district, d. harinarayana, k. samrajya lakhmi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


