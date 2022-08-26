IIT Hyderabad sees best-ever placement season

Hyderabad: The placement season began with a bang at the Hyderabad Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), with several students reporting higher pay packages and an increase in placements over previous years.

IIT Hyderabad students this year earned a higher average annual salary of Rs 20.46 lakh than students in 2021 and 2020, who earned approximately Rs 15.41 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh, respectively. The number of firms making offers was also higher this time. The majority of job opportunities were in the information technology, banking, consulting, core, product-based, ecommerce, healthcare, education, and public sector sectors. Firms in the IT software sector, as in the previous two years, offered the highest salaries.

Several students received overseas job offers, with the average pay being Rs 42.93 lakh and the highest package being Rs 53.25 lakh. Despite receiving overseas jobs, four students chose to stay in India, compared to one in 2020-21 and two in 2019-20. This year, 115 students opted out of placements, a significant increase from the previous year's 64 students and 61 students in 2019-20.

"This placement year has seen many changes. For example, the number of start-ups in participating companies increased, and various sector companies conducted mass recruitment. Companies can now easily hire diverse talent from across the country thanks to virtual recruiting," a placement authority said.

The process of hiring has changed; IITH offers hybrid placements, which are the newest craze in hiring students. Students may be able to gain the necessary industry experience for the final year placement thanks to internship programmes. “We also hope for a continuation of last year's growth trend this year," the placement authority added.